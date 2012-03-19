版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 19日 星期一 14:06 BJT

Nikkei rises for 5th day, laggard blue-chips support

TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose for the fifth straight session on Monday, with investors
scooping up straggling blue-chips as they looked for further
evidence of U.S. economic recovery before pushing the index
higher.	
    The Nikkei closed up 0.1 percent at 10,141.99 after
touching an 8-1/2-month intraday high of 10,172.64, while the
broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 868.35.

