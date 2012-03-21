Nikkei seen trapped in range, tracking Wall St

TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average is seen range trading on Thursday after a mild setback on Wall Street as home sales data disappointed, although a weaker yen should underpin sentiment. The Nikkei, which has risen more than 19 percent this year, was likely to trade between 10,000 and 10,100, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 10,000 on Wednesday, down 20 points or 0.2 percent from the Osaka close of 10,020. "Stocks will likely trade sideways today," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "The insider trading news will affect the shares of the companies allegedly involved, but probably won't drag down the overall market," she said. Japan's securities regulator recommended a 50,000 yen ($600) fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, for selling Inpex Corp shares after a tip-off from a broker about its plans for a roughly $6 billion offering. Sources said a Nomura Holdings employee was the source of information leaked to the Japanese fund manager. Another market participant said the Nikkei could fall on stop-loss selling, if support at 10,000 breaks. Investors are likely to keep an eye on HSBC's flash report on China's factory activity due at 0230 GMT for further signs on whether the world's second-largest economy is heading for an abrupt slowdown. The benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.6 percent at 10.086.49, snapping a five-day winning run, while the broader Topix fell 1.1 percent to 858.78 The Nikkei is still up 19.3 percent this year, lifted by a run of robust U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks. > Wall St mostly slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr highs > Euro slips as peripheral yields rise on Spain fears > Bargain hunters drive Treasuries rally > Gold up but outlook weak as fund interest fades > Oil rises as U.S. inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge STOCKS TO WATCH --NOMURA HOLDINGS A Nomura Holdings employee was the source of information leaked to a Japanese fund manager penalised on Wednesday for insider trading ahead of a stock offering by energy firm Inpex in 2010, sources with knowledge of the matter said. --SONY CORP Sony will sell its chemical business to the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), withdrawing production of optical films used in LCD panels, Japanese business daily the Nikkei reported. --AEON CO The Japanese retailer likely topped 210 billion yen ($2.51 billion) in group pretax profit for the fiscal year ended last month, climbing 15 percent to a new high helped by strong sales of its store-brand products, the Nikkei reported. --OLYMPUS CORP Scandal-hit Olympus on Wednesday unveiled three new medical products it hopes will help it out of the crisis left by a huge accounting fraud which erupted last year, threatening to destroy the 92-year-old firm. --KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO Mizuho Corporate Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ are adding the finishing touches to a deal that would extend 250 billion yen ($2.99 billion) in credit lines to Kansai Electric Power Co in the year through March 2013, the Nikkei reported.