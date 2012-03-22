版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 08:09 BJT

Nikkei dips after mild setback on Wall Street

TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped in early trade on Thursday after a mild setback on Wall
Street as home sales data disappointed, although a weaker yen
underpinned sentiment.	
    The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent to 10,073.00, while
the broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 857.65.

