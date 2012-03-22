版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 14:03 BJT

Nikkei rises, shrugging off weak China factory data

TOKYO, March 22 The Nikkei share average
advanced on Thursday, shrugging off data showing China's
manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in
March as market participants remained upbeat on the outlook of
Japanese equities.	
    The Nikkei closed 0.4 percent higher at 10,127.08
points, while the broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to
862.07.

