Nikkei falls 1.1 pct on fears of slower global growth

* Nikkei falls 1.1 pct to one-week low
* Set for biggest one-day percentage loss in 2 months
* Exporters hit as yen gains on weak global growth fears
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 23 Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.1
percent on Friday, on track for its biggest one-day percentage
drop in two months, on concerns about global economic growth
after factory activity data showed a slowdown in China and the
euro zone's two largest economies.
The fears of slower growth lifted the yen, which further
weighed on Japanese exporters, with Toyota Motor Corp
losing 1.6 percent, Honda Motor Co off 2.1 percent and
Sony Corp down 2.5 percent.
The Nikkei was down 107.32 points at 10,019.76 and
the broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 854.08, while the
yen was last traded at 82.670 to the dollar after hitting
a one-week high of 82.329 on Thursday, well off an 11-month low
of 84.187 on March 15.
However, market participants said the sell-off offered
buying opportunities for longer-term investors as they remained
upbeat on the outlook of Japanese equities.
"If there are names you like, you should pick them up from
here, especially names that are heavily down today," a trader at
a foreign bank said, citing life insurers, and food and beverage
firms among his picks.
The insurance sector shed 1.9 percent and the
foods subindex eased 0.3 percent.
Financials were also down as investors took profits from
this year's rally. Nomura Holdings, Japan's top
investment bank, lost 2.6 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
both fell 1.4 percent.
Despite Friday's sell-off, the benchmark Nikkei is still up
18.5 percent this year, boosted by a run of strong U.S. economic
data and accommodative monetary policies by global central
banks.
Deutsche Bank said there were still pockets of good value in
Japanese shares, especially among exporters, following the
bounce.
"Even after the rally, there are some interesting value
opportunities in Japanese equities and for patient investors we
find more distressed value in Japanese equities than in the
credit-stricken European equities," Deutsche said in a report.
"The new story is that we may now be facing a structural
change regarding the multi-year strengthening of the yen."
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the Topix carries a
12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.98, much cheaper than
the S&P 500's 2 and the STOXX Europe 600's 1.39.