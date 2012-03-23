Nikkei set for biggest one-day fall in 2 months

* Nikkei falls 1 pct to one-week low
* Set for biggest one-day percentage loss in 2 months
* Exporters hit as yen gains on weak global growth fears
* Nomura falls for third day in a row
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 23 Japan's Nikkei average fell 1
percent on Friday, o n track for its biggest one-day percentage
drop in two months on concern over global economic growth after
data pointed to slower factory activity in China and the euro
zone's two largest economies.
Fears of slower growth lifted the yen, further weighing on
Japanese exporters. Toyota Motor Corp lost 1.6 percent,
Honda Motor Co Ltd slid 2.1 percent and Sony Corp
retreated 2.6 percent.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was down 99.36
points at 10,027.72, while the broader Topix declined
0.9 percent to 854.43. The yen was last traded at 82.888
to the dollar after hitting a one-week high of 82.329 on
Thursday, well off an 11-month low of 84.187 on March 15.
However, market participants said the selloff offered buying
opportunities for longer-term investors who remained upbeat on
the outlook for Japanese equities.
"If there are names you like, you should pick them up from
here, especially names that are heavily down today," said a
trader at a foreign bank, citing life insurers, and food and
beverage counters among his picks.
The insurance sector shed 1.7 percent and the
foods sub-index eased 0.2 percent.
Despite Friday's sell-off, the benchmark Nikkei is still up
18.6 percent this year, boosted by a run of strong U.S. economic
data and accommodative monetary policies by global central
banks.
Foreign investors extended net buying of Japanese equities
for a 12th straight week, with a net inflow of 287.5 billion yen
($3.49 billion) for the week through March 17, the highest since
April last year.
Deutsche Bank said there were still pockets of good value in
Japanese shares, especially among exporters, following the
bounce.
"Even after the rally, there are some interesting value
opportunities in Japanese equities and for patient investors we
find more distressed value in Japanese equities than in the
credit-stricken European equities," Deutsche said in a report.
"The new story is that we may now be facing a structural change
regarding the multi-year strengthening of the yen."
According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the Topix carries a
12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.98, much cheaper than
the S&P 500's 2 and the STOXX Europe 600's 1.39.
Underscoring investors' upbeat outlook, the Nikkei
volatility index rose 1.5 percent to 20.32 on Friday,
way below this year's peak of 24.61 hit on March 1. The lower
the volatility index, the higher the risk appetite.
Trading volume on the main board after the morning session
was 47.4 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.
NOMURA DOWN AGAIN
Financials were down on Friday as investors took profit on
this year's rally, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group down 1.4 and 1.6
percent respectively.
Nomura Holdings lost 3.1 percent, extending this
week's losses to more than 6 percent as its internal controls
come under scrutiny after sources said an employee at Japan's
top investment bank was involved in an insider trading case.
Japan's securities regulator has recommended a fine against
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc unit, Chuo Mitsui
Asset Trust and Banking, alleging that one of its fund managers
sold Inpex Corp shares after a tip-off about its $6
billion share issue plans.
"Of course the allegations of Nomura's involvement in the
insider trading case is negative to their reputation and to the
wider industry," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka
Securities. "But the stock is up so much this year and this
incident is just one catalyst for investors to take profits."
Nomura shares are still up more than 62 percent this year.