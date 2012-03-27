Nikkei climbs to highest level since last year's quake

* Nikkei and Topix both climb 2.2 pct * Sumitomo Metal surges 6.4 pct, confirms Alaska gold mine TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday to hit its highest level since the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 last year, buoyed by indications the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its supportive monetary policy. The benchmark Nikkei was up 216.74 points at 10,234.98, while the broader Topix climbed 2.2 percent to 870.24. "Certainly the market has been caught a little bit short," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. "There were quite a lot of shorts that have emerged in the last few days on caution that we might have a pullback." The Nikkei lost 1.2 percent last week and eked out modest gains on Monday. Blue-chips bounced back from a recent pullback in Tokyo markets, with Honda Motor Co up 3.3 percent, Canon Inc gaining 2.7 percent and investment bank Nomura Holdings adding 4.1 percent. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co jumped 5.9 percent after it said it had confirmed a new gold deposit containing 40 tonnes at its mine in Alaska. The Nikkei has surged more than 21 percent so far this year on a run of robust U.S. economic data and easing programmes by global central banks. Just as the global rally looked to have run out of steam, comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday reinforced the view that further easing from the central bank may be possible.