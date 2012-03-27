Nikkei seen stuck in range, weak yen offsets ex-div

TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei index is expected
to tread in a range on Wednesday after rallying 2.4 percent to
hit its highest closing level since a massive earthquake in
March last year, as a softer yen countered the impact of
Japanese stocks going ex-dividend.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 10,100 and
10,300, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 10,130 on Tuesday, down 50 points or 0.5
percent from the Osaka close of 10,180.
"The Nikkei will be steady. The ex-dividend is a downside
factor but the yen depreciation will be positive," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.
The yen was last traded at 83.15 to the dollar, well off a
one-week high of 81.97 yen hit on Friday.
"The foreign exchange rate is a much more important factor
for Japanese stocks," Hiroki said.
Two traders said the impact of stocks in the benchmark
Nikkei going ex-dividend was expected to take about 86 points
off the index.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei climbed 2.4 percent to 10,255.15. The
broader Topix advanced 2.4 percent to 872.42.
The Nikkei has surged more than 21 percent this year, buoyed
by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary
policies by global central banks.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Sharp will issue shares worth $808 million to Taiwan's Hon
Hai Precision Industry as part of a tie-up in liquid
crystal display production aimed at reversing losses at the
Japanese firm from declining TV sales.
The issue of 66.9 billion yen ($808 million) worth of shares
will give Hon Hai, the main manufacturer of Apple
devices, around an 11 percent stake in Sharp, making it the top
shareholder in Japan's biggest LCD maker.
--HITACHI LTD
The Japanese group has approached Italy's Finmeccanica
about buying some of the rail operations the Italian
defence firm wants to sell, a union official said on Tuesday.
--SONY CORP
Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai signalled his determination to turn
around the group's ailing TV business by keeping direct charge
of the division, as the Japanese brand fights to regain ground
against rivals such as Apple.
Separately, Sony, Apple Inc and four other companies were
sued by Graphics Properties Holdings Inc, formerly known as
Silicon Graphics Inc, for allegedly infringing a patent through
their sale of mobile phones and other electronic devices.
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota and BMW AG said on Tuesday they have
started researching next-generation lithium-ion batteries
together as part of their agreement last December to collaborate
on various environmentally friendly technologies.