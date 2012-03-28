版本:
2012年 3月 28日 星期三

Japan's Nikkei falls 1.1 pct on ex-dividend shares

TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei average fell in
early trade on Wednesday after rallying 2.4 percent the previous
day to its highest close since last year's massive earthquake,
as a majority of the companies in the index went ex-dividend.	
    The Nikkei was down 1.1 percent at 10,138.55, while
the broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to 861.73.

