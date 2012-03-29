版本:
2012年 3月 29日 星期四 12:53 BJT

CORRECTED-Nikkei slips but set for best Q1 gain in 24 years

TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei average slipped
in early trade on Thursday after easing from a one-year high in
the previous session as a majority of companies went
ex-dividend, though it is still set to mark its best
January-March quarter in 24 years.	
    The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 10,142.38 but is up
19.9 percent this quarter. The broader Topix fell 0.4
percent to 861.20.

