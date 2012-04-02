版本:
Nikkei ends 3-day losing run, lifted by China data

TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday after
stronger-than-expected data from China eased worries of an
abrupt economic slowdown, while buying by domestic investors
provided support.	
    The benchmark Nikkei closed 0.3 percent higher at
10,109.87 after losing 1.7 percent in the previous three
sessions.	
    The broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 856.05.

