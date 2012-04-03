Nikkei slips as firmer yen weighs on exporters

TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday but remained above 10,000 as the yen climbed to a three-week high against the dollar, prompting investors to lock in profits from blue-chip exporters that have logged sharp gains since January. The benchmark Nikkei index closed 0.6 percent lower to 10,050.39, further retreating from a one-year high near 10,255 hit last week and down for the sixth out of 10 sessions. The broader Topix index dropped 0.6 percent to 851.02.