Nikkei slips as firmer yen weighs on exporters

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday but remained above 10,000 as the yen climbed to a three-week high against the dollar, prompting investors to lock in profits from blue-chip exporters that have logged sharp gains since January. The benchmark Nikkei index closed 0.6 percent lower to 10,050.39, further retreating from a one-year high near 10,255 hit last week and down for the sixth out of 10 sessions. The broader Topix index dropped 0.6 percent to 851.02.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.