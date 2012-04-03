版本:
Nikkei slips as firmer yen weighs on exporters

TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday but remained above 10,000 as the yen climbed to a
three-week high against the dollar, prompting investors to lock
in profits from blue-chip exporters that have logged sharp gains
since January.	
    The benchmark Nikkei index closed 0.6 percent lower
to 10,050.39, further retreating from a one-year high near
10,255 hit last week and down for the sixth out of 10 sessions.	
    The broader Topix index dropped 0.6 percent to
851.02.

