Japan's Nikkei falls for fourth straight session

BRIEF-Rait Financial transforms strategy focused on divestiture
* Rait financial trust provides update on comprehensive strategy and transformation initiative to enhance shareholder value
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, with the index heading for its worst weekly loss in eight months on waning hopes of further U.S. stimulus and fresh concerns over the euro zone. The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 9,709.37, falling for the fourth straight session, while the broader Topix index was down 0.7 percent at 826.71.
* Rait financial trust provides update on comprehensive strategy and transformation initiative to enhance shareholder value
* Public service enterprise group says pseg power is forecasting output for 2017 of 49 - 51 TWH - a slight change from 51.5 TWH of energy produced in 2016
* Says Indian investments have provided jobs to U.S. citizens