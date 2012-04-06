版本:
Japan's Nikkei falls for fourth straight session

TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped in early trade on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs
report, with the index heading for its worst weekly loss in
eight months on waning hopes of further U.S. stimulus and fresh
concerns over the euro zone.	
    The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 9,709.37, falling for
the fourth straight session, while the broader Topix 
index was down 0.7 percent at 826.71.

