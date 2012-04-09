Nikkei falls after US jobs data, set for 5th day of losses

* Exporters and financials suffer as yen strengthens
* 9,500 seen as support
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1.1 percent and looked set to put in its fifth day of losses on
Monday after a disappointing U.S. jobs report showed the U.S.
economic recovery remained sluggish, while a stronger yen
weighed on exporters.
Exporters and financials came under pressure after they led
the Nikkei rally in January to March, when the index gained more
than 19 percent to log its best first-quarter performance in 24
years.
The Nikkei benchmark has fallen 5.2 percent since April 2
and five straight days of declines would mark its longest losing
streak since November.
"We are already in the 9,500s now. We will see if that 9,500
provides support. If not, our technical analyst is looking for
the 9,300 handle (for support)," said Naomi Fink, Japan equity
strategist at Jefferies.
"It's an interim correction. We went, perhaps, a little too
far, too fast."
Deutsche Bank said in a note that domestic investors were
net buyers of Nikkei futures contracts by 87.3 billion yen ($1.1
billion) last week and historically, when they are net buyers
it tends to be negative for the stock index over the subsequent
two weeks.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was down 102.54
points at 9,585.91, holding above its 50 percent retracement of
its fall from February to November last year, near 9,511, and
its 13-week moving average near 9,506. It hit a fresh four-week
low of 9535.33 in early trade.
Honda Motor Co Ltd lost 1.8 percent, Nissan Motor
Co Ltd fell 2.3 percent and TDK Corp sagged
2.7 percent, while Japan's top investment bank Nomura Holdings
dropped 2 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 817.08.
U.S. payrolls grew by 120,000 in March, worse than the
forecast gain of 203,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dipped to
8.2 percent from February's 8.3 percent.
THIN VOLUME
Trading volume on the main broad was light at the midway
point, with less than 39 percent of its full daily average for
the past 90 days, as Australia, Hong Kong and the UK markets are
closed for Easter Monday.
"It's really quiet ... we have a lot of earnings next week,"
a senior trader at a foreign bank said.
Investors were also cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's
two-day policy meeting ending on Tuesday.
The BOJ is expected to refrain from easing monetary policy
this week, holding fire until a more thorough assessment of the
economy two weeks later which may show further action is needed
to nudge inflation up towards its 1 percent target. The central
bank will hold another meeting on April 27.
Stock valuations on the Nikkei at the Friday close imply an
earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate of 0.5 percent
for the index as a whole over the next five years, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
That means the market is pricing the index as if EPS growth
will be 0.5 percent every year over the five-year period, on a
compound basis. This is down from 1.5 percent in mid-March but
up from minus 0.8 percent in January.
Implied five-year EPS CAGR for the S&P 500 is 4.0
percent.
However, the Nikkei offers a dividend yield of 2.4 percent,
more than S&P 500's 2 percent, StarMine data showed.