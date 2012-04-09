Japan's Nikkei set to rise; China data, BOJ eyed

TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Nikkei index is likely to open higher on Tuesday following a five-session losing run and ahead of trade data from China and a Bank of Japan policy meeting, with the yen steadying against the dollar after hitting a one-month high the pervious session. The yen had strengthened on the back of Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data and weighed on exporters, which are not only faced with a slowing global growth but also a stronger currency. "With the yen somewhat stabilising, the market may open a bit above yesterday's close but after that it will wait for Chinese trade data and to see whether there's any BOJ easing," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst. The BOJ is largely expected to refrain from easing monetary policy, holding fire until a more thorough assessment of the economy two weeks later which may show further action is needed to nudge inflation up towards its 1 percent target. The central bank will hold another meeting on April 27. "If the Chinese data shows vibrant activity, that should reduce worries about a slowdown in China," Doshida said. "The BOJ is likely to take easing steps at the end of this month, rather than today, although there has been some speculation the central bank could take steps today following recent market conditions. If there's no action from the BOJ, that could move the forex market and jolt Japanese stocks as well." The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,500 and 9,700, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,565 on Monday, up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, from the Osaka close of 9,550. The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.5 percent to 9,546.26 on Monday to its lowest closing level since Feb. 21. It held above its 13-week moving average near 9,509, however. The broader Topix lost 1.5 percent to 813.69, though the BOJ bought 28.5 billion yen worth of exchange traded funds to support Japanese equities. The Nikkei has shed 5.3 percent so far this month after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March to log its best first quarter performance in 24 years, boosted by a run of strong U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting programmes by central banks. > Dow, S&P end lower for four days; jobs data a worry > Euro up in thin trade, jobs data fan QE3 talk > Treasury yields drop to 4-week low on weak jobs report > Gold up 1 pct as market hopes for Fed easing > Oil falls on Iran talks, weak U.S. jobs data STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Sharp is expected to post a consolidated net loss of about 390 billion yen ($4.79 billion) for fiscal 2011 on poor sales of televisions and solar cells, the Nikkei business daily said. --TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO Tokyo Electric Power will sell about 800 additional real estate properties to secure funds to compensate those affected by the accident at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, the Nikkei reported. --ASTELLAS PHARMA INC Strong sales of its overactive bladder treatment are expected to boost Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma's group operating profit to 150 billion yen for the year ending March 2013, the Nikkei said. --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota unveiled on Monday a new framework for vehicle development aimed at making its cars more appealing, while cutting costs by at least 30 percent through the use of more shared parts. --MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to boost production capacity at its forklift plant in Dalian, China, by nearly 70 percent within two to three years to keep pace with growing sales in the country and in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei reported. --MITSUI FUDOSAN CO Mitsui Fudosan plans to invest about 500 billion yen in Europe, the United States and Asia over the next six years - more than three times what it spent in the regions in the last six years, the Nikkei said.