Japan's Nikkei set to rise; China data, BOJ eyed

TOKYO, April 10 Japan's Nikkei index is likely
to open higher on Tuesday following a five-session losing run
and ahead of trade data from China and a Bank of Japan policy
meeting, with the yen steadying against the dollar after hitting
a one-month high the pervious session.
The yen had strengthened on the back of Friday's
disappointing U.S. jobs data and weighed on exporters, which
are not only faced with a slowing global growth but also a
stronger currency.
"With the yen somewhat stabilising, the market may open a
bit above yesterday's close but after that it will wait for
Chinese trade data and to see whether there's any BOJ easing,"
said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst.
The BOJ is largely expected to refrain from easing monetary
policy, holding fire until a more thorough assessment of the
economy two weeks later which may show further action is needed
to nudge inflation up towards its 1 percent target. The central
bank will hold another meeting on April 27.
"If the Chinese data shows vibrant activity, that should
reduce worries about a slowdown in China," Doshida said.
"The BOJ is likely to take easing steps at the end of this
month, rather than today, although there has been some
speculation the central bank could take steps today following
recent market conditions. If there's no action from the BOJ,
that could move the forex market and jolt Japanese stocks as
well."
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,500 and
9,700, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,565 on Monday, up 15 points, or 0.2
percent, from the Osaka close of 9,550.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.5 percent to 9,546.26 on Monday
to its lowest closing level since Feb. 21. It held above its
13-week moving average near 9,509, however.
The broader Topix lost 1.5 percent to 813.69, though
the BOJ bought 28.5 billion yen worth of exchange traded funds
to support Japanese equities.
The Nikkei has shed 5.3 percent so far this month after
rallying more than 19 percent in January-March to log its best
first quarter performance in 24 years, boosted by a run of
strong U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting programmes by
central banks.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Sharp is expected to post a consolidated net loss of about
390 billion yen ($4.79 billion) for fiscal 2011 on poor sales of
televisions and solar cells, the Nikkei business daily said.
--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Tokyo Electric Power will sell about 800 additional real
estate properties to secure funds to compensate those affected
by the accident at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, the
Nikkei reported.
--ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
Strong sales of its overactive bladder treatment are
expected to boost Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma's group
operating profit to 150 billion yen for the year ending March
2013, the Nikkei said.
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota unveiled on Monday a new framework for vehicle
development aimed at making its cars more appealing, while
cutting costs by at least 30 percent through the use of more
shared parts.
--MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to boost production
capacity at its forklift plant in Dalian, China, by nearly 70
percent within two to three years to keep pace with growing
sales in the country and in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei reported.
--MITSUI FUDOSAN CO
Mitsui Fudosan plans to invest about 500 billion yen in
Europe, the United States and Asia over the next six years -
more than three times what it spent in the regions in the last
six years, the Nikkei said.