Nikkei rebounds, on track to snap 5-day losing run

TOKYO, April 10 The Nikkei index rose in early
trade on Tuesday, on track to end a five-session losing run,
ahead of trade data from China and a Bank of Japan policy
meeting, with the yen steadying versus the dollar after hitting
a one-month high the pervious day.	
    The Nikkei average added 0.3 percent to 9,575.56,
while the broader Topix index was up 0.5 percent at
817.61.

