Nikkei ends up 1.2 pct, China GDP weighs on upside

* Fast Retailing soars 8 pct, sees record full-yr profit
* Sony extends loss after poor reception to turnaround plan
* China Q1 GDP grew 8.1 pct, below 8.3 pct forecast
* Megabanks outperform, Goldman hikes target prices
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose 1.2 percent on Friday, propped up by a rally in Fast
Retailing and relief that North Korea's rocket launch
ended in failure, but weaker-than-expected growth figures from
China weighed on the upside.
China's annual economic growth slowed to 8.1 percent in the
first quarter from 8.9 percent in the last three months of 2011.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 8.3 percent.
"The (China) figure trimmed Nikkei gains, but the weak data
does raise expectations for stimulus and policy easing," said
Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
Tokyo stocks with high exposure to China's economy pared
earlier gains. Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd
ended up 1 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp
rose 2.8 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei added 113.20 points to 9,637.99
after hitting an intraday high of 9,690.29 ahead of the Chinese
data.
The index lost 0.5 percent on the week after it ended a
seven-session losing streak on Thursday.
Topping the Topix turnover list was Fast Retailing, which
soared 8.6 percent after the leading Asian apparel retailer
forecast a record profit for the year ending in August after a
strong second quarter.
The stock contributed nearly 61 points to the Nikkei's daily
increase.
"The correction has run its course. The next catalyst is
monetary easing. Everyone is waiting for the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting and then the Bank of Japan decision later this
month," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka
Securities.
Market players expect the BOJ to boost government bond
purchases to support the still fragile economy when it meets on
April 27.
The Nikkei is down 4.4 percent so far in April after
rallying more than 19 percent in January-March to log its best
first quarter performance in 24 years, lifted by robust U.S.
economic data and liquidity boosting programmes by central
banks.
The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 815.48.
Trading volume increased, with 2.2 billion shares changing
hands on the main board, up from 1.8 billion shares on Thursday.
Also contributing to the spike in volume was the settlement
of Nikkei options contracts expiring in April.
The Osaka Securities Exchange said after the bell on Friday
that options contracts settled at 9,638.83.
NORTH KOREA ROCKET
Pyongyang's defiant launch of its long-range rocket ended in
failure on Friday, with the missile crashing off the west coast
of South Korea minutes before Tokyo's market open.
Tokyo's equities shrugged off the launch, but it gave
cautious investors a reason to return to the market.
Japanese banks gained 2.8 percent and was among
the best performing sectors on the main board after Goldman
Sachs hiked target prices for Mizuho Financial Group,
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group.
"Japanese banks have standout global liquidity from ample
deposits ... We think growth in overseas lending would improve
profitability and prompt the market to recognize the value of
Japanese banks' deposit base," Goldman analysts said in a note.
The three megabanks rose between 3.6 and 4 percent.
Bucking the trend, Sony Corp sagged 5.5 percent,
with market participants voicing concern that the company's
revival plan mapped out by new Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai late
on Thursday was not enough to turn around the ailing consumer
electronics maker.
Sony shares shed 11.6 percent on the week, marking its
biggest weekly percentage loss since last November, after it
flagged a record $6.4 billion annual net loss, double an earlier
forecast and a fourth straight year of red ink on Tuesday.