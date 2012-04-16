版本:
Nikkei falls 1.7 pct on worries over Spain's finances

TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
shed 1.7 percent on Monday as investors cut risk exposure on
fresh concerns over the euro zone debt crisis after data showed
Spanish banks had increased their reliance on cheap loans from
the European Central Bank.	
    The Nikkei closed down 167.35 points at 9,470.64,
falling below key psychological support at 9,500. The broader
Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 803.83.

