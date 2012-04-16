Nikkei seen trapped in range, yen key

TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei index is expected to tread in a range on Tuesday after the previous session's sharp losses, tracking a mixed performance on Wall Street, while a firmer yen could dampen sentiment. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,400 and 9,600, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,470 on Monday, unchanged from Osaka's close. "There'll be some reaction to the U.S. stock market but today will all depend on the yen," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "If it rises against the dollar we could see the Nikkei fall below 9,400. But if the yen weakens then the Nikkei could break above 9,500, although there's a heavy upside around 9,600." The yen was last traded at 80.358 to the dollar, hovering near a six-week high at 80.29 hit on Monday. Overnight, the Dow Jones industrial average rose as robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide Apple hurt the Nasdaq. The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.7 percent to 9,470.64 on Monday to fall below the key psychological level of 9,500. The broader Topix lost 1.4 percent to 803.83. The Bank of Japan bought 28.5 billion yen worth of exchange traded funds on Monday to help support Japanese stocks. The Nikkei is down 6 percent so far this month after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first quarter performance in 24 years. > Dow gains on retail sales but Apple bites Nasdaq > Euro higher in technical trade, caution remains > Treasuries steady, Spain worries offset by profit taking > Gold falls on euro jitters, silver stocks soar > Oil tumbles 2 pct on early U.S. pipeline reversal STOCKS TO WATCH --TOSHIBA CORP A unit of Toshiba Corp will buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale (POS) terminal business, which includes cash registers and related devices, for 70 billion yen ($870.86 million), the Nikkei reported. --OLYMPUS CORP Olympus Corp has decided to have two directors keep their executive officer posts in its new management team, the Nikkei said. --NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP NTT will promote Senior Executive Vice President Hiroo Unoura, who is in charge of the company's business strategy, to president, the Nikkei reported. --TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC Tokio Marine will buy Malaysia's MUI Continental Insurance Bhd. for about 5 billion yen ($62.20 million), the Nikkei said.