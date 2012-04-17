版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 08:12 BJT

Nikkei steadies after previous session's sharp loss

TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
steadied in early trade on Tuesday after the previous session's
sharp losses, tracking a mixed performance on Wall Street. 	
    The Nikkei was flat at 9,469.20, while the broader
Topix was up 0.1 percent at 804.78.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐