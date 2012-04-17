版本:
2012年 4月 17日 星期二 09:57 BJT

Nikkei recovers after Monday's steep fall

* Nikkei adds 0.3 pct after Monday's 1.7 pct drop
    * Toshiba Tec jumps on report of IBM terminal unit buy

    TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
recovered on Tuesday after the previous session's sharp losses,
while Toshiba Tec Corp outperformed after a media
report said it will buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal
business.	
    Toshiba Tec, a unit of Toshiba Corp, jumped as much
as 10.8 percent after the Nikkei newspaper said the Japanese
firm would buy the IBM business for 70 billion yen and
would strengthen its cloud computing services. Toshiba gained
0.9 percent.	
    The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 9,497.64 after
shedding 1.7 percent on Monday, falling below the psychological
key level of 9,500.	
    "There are a lot of concerns in the global financial market
but we don't see signs of contagion," said Hisao Matsuura,
equity strategist at Nomura.	
    Matsuura said Spain's banking system was stable and the
situation was different from last year when concerns over
Greece's default roiled financial markets.	
    Data on Friday showed Spanish banks had increased their
reliance on cheap loans from the European Central Bank as they
were virtually shut from the wholesale credit market, raising
fears that Spain would be further sucked into the euro zone debt
crisis.	
    The broader Topix was up 0.3 percent at 805.82 on
Tuesday.	
    Japanese tech component makers were in demand after Bank of
America Merrill Lynch raised its price targets on some stocks,
including Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, Taiyo Yuden Co
Ltd, Hirose Electric Co Ltd and Kyocera Ltd
. All four recorded gains of between 1.1 and 1.9
percent.	
    Merrill Lynch also raised its price target on mobile social
gaming firm Gree Inc. The stock rose 3 percent and was
the most heavily traded stock on the main board by turnover.  	
    A trader said investors concerned that the market is
settling in a range with a break-out possible in either
direction could buy both a Nikkei call and put spread to protect
their positions.	
    The Nikkei has fallen 5.8 percent so far this month after
rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first
quarter performance in 24 years.

