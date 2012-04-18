Nikkei climbs 1.6 pct on U.S. earnings, Spain debt sale

* Nikkei regains key 9,500 level

* Exporters, financials in demand

TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei share index climbed 1.6 percent to regain the key 9,500 level on Wednesday after robust U.S. corporate earnings, a well-received Spanish debt sale and an upbeat German economic sentiment survey.

Improved global risk appetite took the wind out of the yen, further boosting the appeal of Japanese exporters, which are strongly represented in the Nikkei benchmark.

The Nikkei was up 151.95 points at 9,616.66 after falling below the psychologically important 9,500 mark on Monday.

"You have a bounce in the U.S. markets. You have some sense of policymakers in Europe who are keen to stabilise concerns there. Data wasn't horrible in the U.S. ... Earnings were good to mixed," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

"You have a huge sell-off, so it's not surprising that it has a bounce," he added.

Toyota Motor Corp gained 2.5 percent, industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp rose 2.4 percent and TDK Corp climbed 4.2 percent.

The broader Topix index advanced 1.7 percent to 816.90.

Financials were also in demand as concerns over Spain's ability to finance its debt eased somewhat after the country raised more funding than planned at its bill auction on Tuesday.

Sentiment also improved after German analyst and investor confidence rose unexpectedly in April to a high not seen since June 2010, while the U.S. company earnings season has had a surprisingly strong start.

Japan's top investment bank Nomura Holdings surged 2.9 percent, while megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group gained between 2.4 and 3.1 percent.

On Tuesday, Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, International Business Machines Corp and Intel reported profits that beat analysts' estimates.

The Nikkei has fallen 4.6 percent so far this month after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first quarter performance in 24 years.

Global investors' appetite towards Japanese equities has waned in April.

A monthly survey of asset managers by Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed investor allocation in Japanese stocks fell to 10 percent net underweight this month from 4 percent in March, but still above February's net 23 percent underweight.