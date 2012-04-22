版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 07:19 BJT

Nikkei set to rise, cautious ahead of BOJ this week

TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Nikkei index is expected
to open higher on Monday as a pledge to raise the size of the
IMF's debt crisis rescue fund lifted sentiment, though caution
ahead of the Bank of Japan and  U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meetings this week may cap gains. 	
    The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,550 and
9,650, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,600 on Friday, up 40 points or 0.4 percent
from the Osaka close of 9,560.	
    "There are a lot of big events this week - the FOMC and
results from Apple. Everyone will focus on the BOJ
meeting on Friday. The market will stay at a very narrow range
in the beginning of the week," said Takashi Hiroki, chief
strategist at Monex Inc.	
    "But risk aversion will be eased by the IMF move."	
    Leading world economies on Friday pledged $430 billion in
new funding for the International Monetary Fund, more than
doubling its lending power in a bid to protect the global
economy from the euro zone debt crisis. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent on Friday to
9,561.36, below its 13-week moving average near 9,575, while the
broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 811.94.	
    The Nikkei is down 5.2 percent so far this month after
rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first
quarter performance in 24 years.	
    BNP Paribas recommended investors buy Nikkei call options
expiring in December 2013 or call spreads due in December this
year to capture any upside should the yen weaken against the
dollar this year.	
    The dollar has gained 6 percent against the yen so far this
year.	
    	
> Wall St up on earnings but tech, banks weigh              	
> Euro/dollar has best week since Feb but gains may fade  	
> Treasuries steady, investors anticipate policy meetings  	
> Gold posts 1 pct weekly drop; volume, options eyed      	
> Oil rises on improved Greman sentiment                   	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    -MITSUI CHEMICAL  	
    Mitsui Chemical said there had been an explosion and fire at
a glue factory, killing one employee and injuring some 20
workers and nearby residents.	
    -NISSAN MOTOR CO 	
    Nissan Motor said on Friday that it will start building
vehicles under its premium Infiniti brand in China from 2014 as
Japan's No.2 automaker aims to challenge the dominance of German
rivals in the world's largest car market. 	
    -TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP 	
    Trading company Toyota Tsusho will buy a stake in Encana
Corp's massive coalbed methane field in southern
Alberta for C$602 million ($608 million). 	
    -YAKULT HONSHA CO LTD 	
    French food company Danone may raise its stake in
Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha to 28 percent from 20 percent
and has asked the company to put a Danone official in a senior
managing position, Kyodo News reported on Saturday.
 	
    -RAKUTEN INC 	
    Rakuten said on Friday it would close the internet shopping
website it operates in China with Baidu Inc by the end
of May.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐