Japan's Nikkei gains on IMF funding pledge

TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Nikkei index rose in early trade on Monday as a pledge to raise the size of the IMF's debt crisis rescue fund lifted sentiment, although caution ahead of Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings this week may cap gains. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 9,623.22, below its 13-week moving average near 9,635, while the broader Topix index was up 0.6 percent at 816.68.