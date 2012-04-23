版本:
Japan's Nikkei gains on IMF funding pledge

TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Nikkei index rose in
early trade on Monday as a pledge to raise the size of the IMF's
debt crisis rescue fund lifted sentiment, although caution ahead
of Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings this
week may cap gains. 	
    The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 9,623.22, below
its 13-week moving average near 9,635, while the broader Topix
 index was up 0.6 percent at 816.68.

