版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 14:14 BJT

Japan's Nikkei ends down 0.2 pct, cautious ahead of BOJ

TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.2
percent on Monday after financial leaders' pledge to raise the
size of the IMF's firewall failed to ignite risk appetite, and
as investors grew cautious ahead of Bank of Japan and U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meetings this week.	
    The Nikkei fell to 9,542.17, while the broader Topix
 ended down 0.3 percent at 809.54.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐