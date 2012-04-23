Nikkei set to fall sharply on Europe uncertainty

TOKYO, April 24 Japan's leading share index is expected to open sharply lower on Tuesday, falling for the fourth straight session, as slowing growth in Europe and mounting political uncertainty in France and the Netherlands stoke fears of a widening euro zone crisis. The Dutch prime minister tendered his government's resignation on Monday after Dutch officials failed to agree on budget cuts, while France's Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who promised to renegotiate a European budget pact, beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the first-round of elections. Adding to that, the euro zone's business slump deepened at a far faster pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will stay in recession at least until the second half of the year. "Japanese stocks cannot avoid the downside pressure from the overseas markets," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "However, the yen is the most important factor for the Japanese market. In terms of the yen rate, there is not so much yen appreciation, so the downside for the Nikkei should be limited." The yen last traded at 81.153 to the dollar, off its six-week high of 80.29 yen hit last week. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,350 and 9,500, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,450 on Monday, down 100 points or 1 percent from the Osaka close of 9,550. Hiroki added that the Nikkei should be supported around 9,450, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from November to March. The next support for the Nikkei would be the 75-day moving average near 9,392. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent on Monday to 9,542.17, while the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 809.54. The Nikkei is down 5.4 percent so far this month after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first-quarter performance in 24 years. > Europe, Wal-Mart knock Wall St lower > Euro bruised by poor data, European political risks > Treasuries rise, European political turmoil stirs fears > Gold drops as equities fall; volume, FOMC eyed > Oil dips on euro zone worry, N. Sea supports STOCKS TO WATCH --TOKYO POWER ELECTRIC CO Tokyo Electric Power Co said it would fully compensate residents in areas contaminated by radiation from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant if they are unable to return home after five years, the Nikkei business daily said. --KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO Kansai Electric Power Co, the Japanese utility most reliant on nuclear energy, might face a power shortage of about 20 percent in July unless it can restart reactors taken offline after the Fukushima crisis amid safety concerns, the company warned on Monday. --FUJIKURA LTD The Japanese electric wire and cable maker has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of wiring and other products sold to car makers and to pay a $20 million fine, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. --MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ plans to ramp up its sales and trading operations in Asia and other emerging markets as it looks to lure clients with financial products such as derivatives, moving away from its traditional reliance on trading Japanese government debt.