Japan's Nikkei jolted by Europe uncertainty

TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped 0.9 percent in early trade on Tuesday, falling for the
fourth straight session, as slowing growth in Europe and
political uncertainty in France and the Netherlands stoke fears
of a widening euro zone debt crisis.	
    The Nikkei was down 83.37 points at 9,458.80,
holding above 9,444, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally
from November to March.	
    The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to 802.51.

