Japan's Nikkei weighed down by Europe uncertainty

* Nikkei set to fall for fourth straight session
* Euro zone problems weigh on financials
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Tuesday, down for the fourth straight session, as
slowing growth in Europe and political uncertainty in France and
the Netherlands fanned fears of a widening euro zone debt
crisis.
Financials came under pressure, sending the Nikkei
down 0.7 percent to 9,474.78, though it held above the 38.2
percent retracement of its rally from November to March, near
9,445.
The Dutch prime minister tendered his government's
resignation on Monday after Dutch officials failed to agree on
budget cuts, while France's Socialist presidential candidate
Francois Hollande, who promised to renegotiate a European budget
pact, beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the first-round of
elections.
Adding to that, the euro zone's business slump deepened at a
far faster pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy
will stay in recession at least until the second half of the
year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 2.2 percent,
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 1.8 percent,
Japan's top investment bank Nomura Holdings dropped 2
percent and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd fell 1.8
percent.
"I cut back on the financial sector in March. I am
underweight on the sector," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager
at Bayview Asset Management.
However, Sakuma remained bullish on Japanese equities on the
view that corporate earnings were likely to improve sharply
after plunging in the wake of last year's earthquake in Japan
and floods in Thailand.
"We are looking for the opportunity to invest in blue-chip
technology companies, like semiconductor processing equipment,"
he said.
Shinko Electric Industries Co Ltd gained 1.8
percent after the maker of semiconductor packages and leadframes
lowered its operating loss forecast to 3.7 billion yen ($45.6
million) from 5.5 billion yen for the year ended March 31 on
improving margins.
Chip equipment maker Advantest Corp surged 4.9
percent, with traders citing a Nikkei newspaper report that the
company's shipment of testing units for smartphone chips
increased in the January-March quarter.
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd advanced 3.6 percent
after the company said it would likely double its dividend to 4
yen per share for the year ended March 31 after hiking its
profit forecast for the period due to cost-cutting and strong
demand.
The broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 803.85.