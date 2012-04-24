Japan's Nikkei falls, investors rattled by European politics

* Nikkei weighed by stronger yen, other Asian indexes
* Investors jittery ahead of big financial events
* Euro zone problems weigh on financials
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Tuesday, weighed down by falling Asian indexes as
political flux in Europe fanned fears of a widening euro zone
debt crisis and investors were anxious ahead of a week of big
financial events.
The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 9,468.04, while the
broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 803.94.
Market players said a sudden slide in Asian stocks signaled
investors were jittery about the prospect of a destabilised
Europe as well as Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings to
decide on further easing measures later this week.
"The issue here is we do have a lot of events ahead of us,
but it's in a context of a lot of foreboding and nervousness
about key markets," said a trader at a foreign bank.
The Dutch prime minister tendered his parliament's
resignation on Monday after disagreements over budget cuts,
while France's Socialist presidential candidate Francois
Hollande, who promised to renegotiate a European budget pact,
beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the first-round of polls.
"Whenever Europe looks shaky, investors start buying up yen,
which leads to a sell-off of Japanese stocks," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC
Friend Securities.
Concerns about European banks weakened confidence in
Japanese financial institutions, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Nomura
Holdings and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd
shedding between 2 and 2.6 percent.
The Nikkei average fell 65 points at the midday break while
aggressive selling of Chinese stocks triggered a reversal of the
Shanghai Composite Index early session gains and the
dollar dipped below the 81 yen level.
"Investors are waiting for China's next policy decision, but
they're not coming up with anything," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "Real estate is still
overpriced, making it difficult to introduce easing measures.
The Chinese economy has become more complicated."
Earnings forecasts from Japanese companies pushed some
stocks against the tide, including Fujifilm Holdings Corp
, which rose 1 percent after the Nikkei business daily
reported a likely 27 percent increase in the film maker's annual
operating profit to 140 billion yen ($1.7 billion) for the
fiscal year ending March 2013.
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd and the airline sector
both gained 4 percent after the company said it would
likely double its dividend to 4 yen for the year ended March 31
after hiking its operating profit forecast to 97 billion yen for
the period.
The tech sector also bucked trends, with Shinko Electric
Industries Co Ltd gaining 3.3 percent after the maker of
semiconductor packages and lead frames lowered its operating
loss forecast to 3.7 billion yen ($45.6 million) from 5.5
billion yen for the year ended March 31 on improving margins.
Chip equipment maker Advantest Corp surged 5.9
percent, with traders citing a Nikkei newspaper report that the
company's shipment of testing units for smartphone chips
increased in the January-March quarter.
Volume was thin and similar to the previous two sessions,
with 1.53 billion shares traded on the main board. Market
participants said investors are hesitant ahead of a BOJ meeting
on Friday to decide whether to implement further easing
measures.
Reflecting on the concerns over Europe, the Nikkei
volatility index climbed 5 percent to a one-week high.
The higher the volatility index, the lower the risk appetite.