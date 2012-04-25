版本:
Nikkei gains on solid US earnings; central banks in focus

By Sophie Knight	
    TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed 1 percent after decent corporate results in the United
States, though appetite for risk was kept in check by political
uncertainty in Europe and ahead of key central bank meetings
this week.	
    The Nikkei rose to 9,561.01, while the broader Topix
 edged up 0.7 percent to 809.49.

