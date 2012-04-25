Nikkei gains on solid US earnings; central banks in focus

BRIEF-GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
By Sophie Knight TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1 percent after decent corporate results in the United States, though appetite for risk was kept in check by political uncertainty in Europe and ahead of key central bank meetings this week. The Nikkei rose to 9,561.01, while the broader Topix edged up 0.7 percent to 809.49.
* GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Priced a registered underwritten public offering of an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of its 3.543 percent senior notes due 2024
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance