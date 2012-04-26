Nikkei ends flat as earnings disappoint

* Nikkei pares gains after disappointing start to earnings
* Fanuc drags down index with loss of 6 pct
* Investors cautious ahead of BOJ meeting on Friday
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
ended flat on Thursday after dipping in and out of negative
territory as a sluggish start to earnings season and wariness
ahead of a Bank of Japan meeting dampened sentiment.
The Nikkei ended at 9,561.83, while the broader
Topix gained 0.1 percent to 810.10.
Positive U.S. corporate earnings and the acquittal of ruling
power heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa of violating fundraising laws led
to modest gains in the morning, but the market reversed later in
the day as underwhelming earnings from the likes of industrial
robot maker Fanuc Corp took their toll.
Fanuc was the most heavily traded stock on the main board,
down 6.1 percent. It was also the top weighted loser and took 36
points off the benchmark.
Market players have been holding back from taking major
positions this week in anticipation of a Bank of Japan meeting
on Friday to decide whether to introduce further easing
measures.
The Federal Reserve stood pat on its monetary policy on
Wednesday and reiterated its expectation that interest rates
would not rise until late 2014, while the BOJ is widely
predicted to boost asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen
($123 billion) and some strategists say it may also buy
longer-dated Japanese government bonds in an effort to rev up
the economy.
Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy
at Okasan Securities, said the BOJ's expected move had been
largely priced into markets, but would have one advantage -
demonstrating that the central bank can act independently of its
U.S. counterpart.
"I think it may change overseas investors' thinking of the
BOJ, who believe now that it only acts in response to the U.S.
Federal Reserve. Any move (by the BOJ) would show that the bank
is now acting based on its own thinking and its own stance,"
said Ishiguro.
Yet the BOJ might tread carefully, awaiting more concrete
measures from the Federal Reserve in June, says Ryota Sakagami,
chief equity strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"If the Fed were to act in June and the BOJ didn't follow up
and ease, then the yen would strengthen again. So they might be
very conservative this time," he said.
Market participants hope Japan's earnings season, which
began in earnest on Wednesday, will swell trading volumes and
send the Nikkei back above the psychologically key 10,000 level.
Glass makers gained on the back of better-than-expected
first-quarter results from U.S. Corning Inc
overnight. Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd
climbed 2.2 percent and Asahi Glass Co Ltd advanced 1.8
percent.
Yet the first day of the season otherwise proved a damp
squib, with Canon Inc falling 2.2 percent after posting
flat quarterly results, and construction
machinery makers coming under pressure following below-par
results from Caterpillar overnight.
Hitachi Construction fell 3.7 percent after it
logged an operating profit for 2011/12 that fell short of its
own forecast and market expectations after a strong yen shaved
revenue, dragging Komatsu Ltd down 1.5 percent before
its guidance after the bell. Komatsu posted an operating profit
for the year ended March 31 of 256 billion yen ($3.14 billion),
below its previous forecast of 282 billion yen.
"Even if companies come out with upbeat forecasts I don't
think it will drive share prices up that much, but if they come
out with gloomy guidance, then prices will certainly fall," said
SMBC Nikko's Sakagami.
Trading volume rose on Thursday, with 1.56 billion shares
changing hands on the main board, up from 1.43 bililon shares
the previous session.
POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY
The acquittal of former ruling party leader Ozawa pushed the
Nikkei to an intraday high of 9,630.97. Ozawa, who heads the
largest faction in the ruling Democratic Party of Japan, could
challenge Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's plan to double
consumption tax if the Tokyo District Court decision is
upheld.
The gain was quickly eroded, but investors will be on the
lookout for internal friction in the party that could hamper
budget reforms needed to contain Japan's mushrooming debt.
"It just adds another level of uncertainty. We have no
indication where the politics are headed," a senior trader at a
foreign brokerage said.
Falling sharply in the session was Nomura Holdings,
which lost 2 percent after sources told Reuters that Japan's
market regulator had sent investigators to the broker's Tokyo
offices in an escalation of a probe into its suspected
involvement in leaking inside information.