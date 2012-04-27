版本:
2012年 4月 27日 星期五 08:05 BJT

Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens flat

April 27 Japan's Nikkei share average opened
flat at 9,564.40 on Friday, while the broader Topix 
gained 0.1 percent to 809.91.

