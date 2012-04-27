版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 27日 星期五 08:15 BJT

Tokyo's Nikkei opens flat ahead of BoJ meeting

TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened flat on Friday as the market lacked a sense of direction
ahead of a Bank of Japan meeting in the afternoon to decide on
further easing measures.	
    The benchmark Nikkei was flat at 9,563.39 while the
broader Topix index was down 0.1 percent at 809.51.

