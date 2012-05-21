Nikkei seen rising as bargain hunting continues

TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to rise on Tuesday, continuing Monday's technical
correction as investors pick up bargains after stocks were
knocked down last week by concerns about a deepening euro crisis
and a strong yen.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,650 and 8,750 on Tuesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,695, up 0.9 percent from the close in Osaka
of 8,620.
"The reasons why Japanese stocks have been falling recently
are all down to overseas factors, so once foreign markets calm
down the Nikkei should follow suit," said Masayuki Doshida,
senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "On the domestic
side, Japanese stocks are also very reasonable at the moment, so
it's a good time to buy."
U.S. stocks bounced back overnight after their biggest
weekly fall in almost six months last week, with the S&P 500
breaking a six-day losing streak, and tech shares outperforming
the market.
The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,633.89 in light volume on
Monday, after a 3 percent fall on Friday that marked seven
straight weeks of losses, the worst run since 2001.
The benchmark index has fallen 15.8 percent since its
year-to-date high of 10,255.15 hit on March 27, falling well
into "oversold" territory on concerns about worsening fiscal
health in the euro zone, slowing growth in China and a stumbling
U.S. recovery.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP
Renesas will cut 6,000 jobs and seek a 50 billion yen
increase in capital, the Yomiuri daily said, after the
semiconductor maker made a 57 billion yen operating loss in the
year just ended. Mitsubishi Electric Corp, a parent company,
said on Monday it was prepared to offer support if
needed.
--TOSHIBA
A Thai unit of Toshiba Corp will invest 2 billion baht ($64
million) to build an air conditioning unit plant at the Bangkadi
industrial estate in Thailand.