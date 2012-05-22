版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 22日 星期二 08:04 BJT

Nikkei rises, investors eye cheap stocks

TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened up 1 percent on Tuesday morning, looking set to continue
Monday's technical correction as investors pick up bargains
after stocks were knocked down last week by concerns about a
deepening euro crisis and a strong yen.	
    The Nikkei was up at 8,717.65 while the broader Topix index
 was also up 1 percent at 732.22.

