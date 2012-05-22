Nikkei rises, investors eye cheap stocks

MOVES-Deutsche Bank says hires BoA's Whitaker for New York FIG team
NEW YORK, March 3 Deutsche Bank has hired Adora Whitaker as a managing director in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in New York, the German bank said on Friday.
TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average opened up 1 percent on Tuesday morning, looking set to continue Monday's technical correction as investors pick up bargains after stocks were knocked down last week by concerns about a deepening euro crisis and a strong yen. The Nikkei was up at 8,717.65 while the broader Topix index was also up 1 percent at 732.22.
BEIJING/LONDON, March 3 COFCO Agri, the Swiss-based international grain arm of China's state run COFCO group, is bringing over up to 20 staff, including traders, to boost operations in Europe in a further shake-up of the business, sources familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 3 Rising coal prices and a more favorable outlook for the industry under President Donald Trump’s administration are allowing U.S. coal companies to sign new leveraged loans after being shut out of the market since mid-2015, despite a declining long-term outlook for the industry.