TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei stock average gained 1.1 percent on Tuesday, extending the previous session's technical rebound as investors picked up bargains after last week's sharp sell-off, triggered by concern over a deepening euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei closed up 95.40 points at 8,729.29, holding just below its five-day moving average of 8,730.45. T he broader Topix climbed 1.1 percent to 733.33.