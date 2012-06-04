Japan shares skid, Topix hits 28-year low

* Nikkei falls 2 pct to a six-month low
* Nikkei close to bear market territory
* Canon underperforms after JPMorgan downgrade
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 4 Japan's shares fell sharply on
Monday, with the broader Topix index hitting a 28-year
low, as investors rushed to sell riskier assets on disappointing
U.S. jobs data, deepening debt woes for the euro zone and
slowing Chinese growth.
The more tech-heavy Nikkei index also slid and has now
dropped 19 percent from a one-year high marked on March 27,
flirting with a fall into bear market territory, often defined
as a slide of 20 percent within two months.
The broader Topix index lost as much as 2.4 percent to
692.18, a level not seen since late 1983. Last week, it fell for
a ninth straight week, marking its longest such run since 1975.
"This shows the situation really is very serious," said
Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley.
"Although foreign investors might be focused on the Nikkei
average, the Topix index is a better indicator of the Japanese
market as it's not being swung around by a few big players," he
said.
Major exporters suffered steep losses as the prospect of
slowing demand for their products was exacerbated by strength in
the safe-haven yen versus the euro and the dollar.
Mazda Motor Corp, which has high exposure to
Europe, skidded 7.3 percent, while Toyota Motor Corp,
Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co Ltd shed
between 3.5 and 3.7 percent.
The Topix ended the day down 1.9 percent at 695.51 in
moderate trade with 1.7 billion shares changing hands. The
Nikkei dropped 1.7 percent to 8,295.63 to a six-month
low.
Canon Inc tumbled 5.2 percent to 2,893 yen,
breaking the 3,000 yen level for the first time since July 2009
after JP Morgan downgraded the camera and printer maker's rating
by two notches and halved its target price. The company said it
would buy back 50 billion yen worth of its own shares after the
market close.
Sony Corp, the maker of Walkman and Playstation,
fell 1.7 percent to hit a fresh 32-year low.
Increasing alarm about the potential impact of the euro
zone's worsening fiscal health and the shaky state of the
region's banks have helped to push the Nikkei deep into
"oversold" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at
23.54. Thirty or below is deemed oversold.
"From a valuation view point, [the market] is attractive,
and investors almost seem to agree, but they don't want to buy
now," said Hisao Matsuura, equity strategist at Nomura.
The average price-to-book ratio of Nikkei companies now
stands at 0.9, compared to 2.0 for S&P 500 companies while the
Topix's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio has fallen to
10.9, a level not seen since November 2008, data from Thomson
Reuters Datastream showed.
U.S. jobs growth braked sharply for a third straight month
in May and the jobless rate rose for the first time in nearly a
year, with 69,000 jobs added to payrolls last month, the least
since May last year.
The weak data followed poor Chinese manufacturing and dismal
European data on factory activity, rattling markets that had
already been on edge over the deepening euro-zone crisis. The
numbers fuelled speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
have to launch further monetary stimulus to shore up growth.
"If Europe started talking about fiscal integration, even if
it was just a stepping stone and the process would take 10
years, the markets would calm down," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO of
Fukoku Capital Management. "But there isn't any simple way to
solve the current problems."
Investors took refuge in defensive stocks, with the food
sector running contrary to the market with a 0.3
percent gain. Condiment and food product maker Ajinomoto Co Inc
climbed 3.2 percent after JP Morgan upgraded its rating
to "overweight" and hiked its target price.