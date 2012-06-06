Nikkei rises, boosted by U.S. services data

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.002 pct passive stake in Advansix
* Norges Bank reports 5.002 percent passive stake in Advansix Inc as of Feb 27 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mTcglM Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Wednesday, moving further from a six-month closing low on Monday after data showed the U.S. services sector improved in May, helping to offset concerns over Europe. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,433.04 while the broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 710.79.
* Norges Bank reports 5.002 percent passive stake in Advansix Inc as of Feb 27 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mTcglM Further company coverage:
ZURICH/LONDON, March 3 Nestle and Coca-Cola Co have agreed to end their Nestea iced tea joint venture after 16 years and pursue separate strategies in the fast-changing bottled drinks market.
* Cypress Semiconductor files definitive consent solicitation to eliminate cumulative voting