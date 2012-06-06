版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三 08:17 BJT

Nikkei rises, boosted by U.S. services data

TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose in
early trade on Wednesday, moving further from a six-month
closing low on Monday after data showed the U.S. services sector
improved in May, helping to offset concerns over Europe.	
    The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,433.04 while the
broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 710.79.

