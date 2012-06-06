版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三 09:26 BJT

Nikkei edges higher on U.S. services data, ECB eyed

* Nikkei rises 0.5 pct ahead of ECB; G7 takes no action
    * Olympus up on report Panasonic will take stake
    * Nintendo falls as investors disappointed with new console

    TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced on Wednesday, moving further from a six-month closing
low on Monday after data showed the U.S. services sector
improved in May, helping to offset concerns over the euro zone
debt crisis.	
    The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,425.80, heading
back above its five-day moving average near 8,417, while the
broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 709.33 after
falling below the 700-mark to a more than 28-year low on Monday.	
    Finance minister from the Group of Seven major economies
discussed progress towards financial and fiscal union in Europe,
but took no major action.	
    Although investors remain cautious, with Spain saying it was
losing access to credit markets and that Europe should help
revive its banks, they may avoid placing too many bearish bets
ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.	
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will also speak
on the U.S. economy before a congressional committee on
Thursday.	
    "I am covering some short positioning. A lot of technical
indicators are showing buying opportunity. In addition,
valuations are extremely cheap," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio
strategist at Bayview Asset Management.	
    "However, we remain cautious. I don't want to bet on extreme
long position or extreme short position. I am in a neutral
position."	
    Olympus Corp climbed 2.5 percent after Kyodo news
agency said Panasonic Corp is making final arrangements
to provide up to $635 million in capital to the scandal-hit
camera and endoscope maker. 	
    The move will make Panasonic, which has been hobbled by
losses in its TV business, the top shareholder in Olympus, which
has been hit by a massive accounting scandal. Panasonic shares
eased 0.4 percent. 	
    Nintendo Co Ltd shed 2.5 percent, however, as
investors were disappointed with its new Wii U games console,
with one trader saying that it wasn't exciting and "sounds like
a Nintendo iPad," referring to Apple's popular tablet. 	
    Social gaming firm Gree Inc, a heavily shorted
stock, lost 0.7 percent after Tuesday's 14.3 percent rebound. It
was the most actively traded stock on the main board by
turnover.	
    Short interest in Gree was high, with 86.37 percent of the
stock that is available to be borrowed out on loan as of June 4,
according to research firm Data Explorers.	
    Rival DeNA Co Ltd added 0.8 percent after it and
Renren Inc, China's social network site, said after the
market close on Tuesday that they have entered into an alliance
to bring mobile games to Renren users. It was the third-heavily
traded stock on the main board.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐