公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三 11:03 BJT

Nikkei gains 1.3 pct on U.S. data, Australia GDP

* Nikkei edges back up toward 8,500, ahead of ECB
    * Nintendo falls as investors disappointed with new console

    By Dominic Lau	
    TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.3
percent on Wednesday, moving farther away from a six-month
closing low on Monday, after stronger-than-expected U.S.
services data and Australian economic figures helped offset
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.	
    The Nikkei was up 110.18 points at 8,492.18 by the
midday break, edging back towards the psychological key
8,500-mark and above its five-day moving average of 8,430.56. 	
    Australia's economy grew a surprisingly strong 1.3 percent
last quarter as spending by households and business far outpaced
expectations. 	
    "The Australian GDP is helpful certainly for the global
macro picture but obviously Europe is still the main focus. That
the G7 guys are going to do something unspecified is taken as
slightly positive," a senior dealer at a European brokerage
said.	
    "If you take a look at the sectors that are rallying, they
are most sensitive to the euro zone situation ... the brokers."	
    Nomura Holdings surged 4 percent, also partly
boosted by news that Japan's top investment bank, which is under
investigation for insider trading, is among four Japanese and
five foreign brokerages shortlisted to underwrite a government
sale of shares in Japan Tobacco. 	
    Finance ministers from the Group of Seven major economies
discussed progress towards financial and fiscal union in Europe.	
    Some investors remain cautious, with Spain saying it was
losing access to credit markets and that Europe should help
revive its banks, but they may avoid placing too many bearish
bets ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.	
    	
    'CHEAP VALUATIONS'	
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will also speak
on the U.S. economy before a congressional committee on
Thursday.	
    "I am covering some short positions. A lot of technical
indicators are showing buying opportunity. In addition,
valuations are extremely cheap," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio
strategist at Bayview Asset Management. 	
    "However, we remain cautious. I don't want to bet on extreme
long position or extreme short position. I am in a neutral
position."	
    The broader Topix index carried a 12-month forward
price-to-book ratio of 0.84, a level not seen since late January
and below a five-year average of 1.1, data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed. 	
    The Topix added 1.1 percent to 715.92 after falling below
the 700-mark to a more than 28-year low on Monday.	
    Olympus Corp advanced 1.2 percent after Kyodo news
agency said Panasonic Corp is making final arrangements
to provide up to $635 million in capital to the scandal-hit
camera and endoscope maker. 	
    The move will make Panasonic, which has been hobbled by
losses in its TV business, the top shareholder in Olympus, which
has been hit by a massive accounting scandal. Panasonic shares
rose 2.6 percent. 	
    Nintendo Co Ltd shed 1.5 percent, however, as
investors were disappointed with its new Wii U games console,
with one trader saying that it wasn't exciting and "sounds like
a Nintendo iPad," referring to Apple's popular tablet. 	
    Trading volume on the Topix at the midway point was
relatively light, at 46 percent of its full daily average for
the past 90 days.

