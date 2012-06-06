版本:
Nikkei steadies; data boosts, eyes on Europe

* Nikkei regains foothold above 8,500 ahead of ECB meeting
    * Nomura surges, shortlisted as Japan Tobacco underwriter
    * Nintendo falls, investors unimpressed by new console

    By Sophie Knight	
    TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose on
Wednesday, recovering further from Monday's six-month closing
low as investors looked to policy makers to counter the euro
zone crisis, and Australian and U.S. data offered some positive
news.	
    Finance ministers from the Group of Seven major economies
held a phone hook-up, but announced no concrete measures, while
the European Central Bank will hold its regular rate-setting
meeting later on Wednesday.	
   "The sense of alarm will remain in the market because any
financial strategy they may introduce can buy time, but won't
fundamentally improve the global economy," said Tetsuro Ii,
president of Commons Asset Management. "Europe is still in a
very tight situation and that's the focus." 	
    The Nikkei closed up 1.8 percent at 8,533.53,
clawing back above the psychological 8,500-mark and topping its
five-day moving average of 8,438.83. 	
    Nomura Holdings surged 4.8 percent , partly boosted
by news that Japan's top investment bank, which is under
investigation for insider trading, is among four Japanese and
five foreign brokerages shortlisted to underwrite a government
sale of shares in Japan Tobacco. 	
    Nintendo Co Ltd slipped 1.8 percent after failing
to impress investors with its new Wii U games console after a 3
percent gain on Tuesday in anticipation of its unveiling. 	
    Providing a ray of optimism after a run of recent soft U.S.
economic data, the services sector in the world's largest
economy expanded faster than expected in May. The market was
also buoyed by news that Australia's economy grew 1.3 percent
last quarter, outpacing expectations. 	
   "We're basically in a technical correction, with a lot of
short-covering," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive of
Investrust. "The market isn't any more liquid but futures
suddenly picked up today ahead of the SQ (special quotation) on
Friday." 	
    A slew of stock options expire on option SQ days in Japan,
typically causing a spike in opening volumes.	
   The Nikkei's slow stochastic and moving average
convergence-divergence, two short-term trend guides, suggest a
period of recovery.	
    The broader Topix index added 1.5 percent to close
at 718.56 after shattering the 700-mark on Monday to hit a more
than 28-year low. 	
   Canon Inc rose 3 percent as the second most traded
stock on the main board by turnover, extending its 3.4 percent
gain on Tuesday after the camera and printer maker announced a
$640 million share buyback.	
    Other stocks with high exposure to Europe continued to
regain ground, after Monday's steep losses, as the yen eased
against the euro. Mazda Motor Corp gained 4.3 percent,
while TDK Corp jumped 5.3 percent. 	
    Yet investors remained cautious after Spain said at the G7
meeting that it was losing access to credit markets and urged
Europe to help to revive its troubled banks.	
    Market players also shied away from shifting position ahead
of the European Central Bank meeting, while U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to speak to a congressional
committee on Thursday.	
    "I am covering some short positions. A lot of technical
indicators are showing a buying opportunity. In addition,
valuations are extremely cheap," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio
strategist at Bayview Asset Management. The Topix's 12-month
forward price-to-earnings ratio has fallen to 10.7 from last
week's 10.9 - a level not seen since November 2008, data from
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.	
    "However, we remain cautious. I don't want to bet on an
extreme long position or an extreme short position. I am in a
neutral position," Sakuma said. 	
    Trading volume on the Topix topped that of the previous
three sessions but was still moderate, with 2.1 billion shares
changing hands. 	
 	
   FIXING OLYMPUS 	
    Olympus Corp climbed as much as 3.5 percent after
Kyodo news agency said Panasonic Corp is making final
arrangements to provide up to $635 million in capital to the
scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker. It pared gains to close
up 0.5 percent. 	
    The move will make Panasonic, which has been hobbled by
losses in its TV business, the top shareholder in Olympus, which
is recovering from a massive accounting scandal. Panasonic
shares rose 3.7 percent.

