Nikkei continues to recover, climbs above key level

TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose on
Wednesday, further recovering from Monday's six-month closing
low after data from the United States and Australia bucked
expectations and G7 leaders discussed strategies to stem the
deepening euro zone debt crisis. 	
    The Nikkei gained 1.8 percent to 8,533.53, stepping
above the key 8,500 level, while the broader Topix rose
1.5 percent to 718.56.

