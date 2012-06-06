Nikkei continues to recover, climbs above key level

TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Wednesday, further recovering from Monday's six-month closing low after data from the United States and Australia bucked expectations and G7 leaders discussed strategies to stem the deepening euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei gained 1.8 percent to 8,533.53, stepping above the key 8,500 level, while the broader Topix rose 1.5 percent to 718.56.