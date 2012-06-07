Nikkei rebound gathers pace on hints of U.S., euro zone action

* Suggestion of more Fed easing, euro zone policy response
* Risk-off atmosphere wanes as cyclicals popular again
* Securities and insurance biggest gaining sectors
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 7 Japan's Nikkei average
rose on Thursday on speculation that euro zone leaders would
take policy action to curb the spread of the region's debt
crisis, with a softer yen lending additional support.
The Nikkei advanced for the third day, gaining 1.2 percent
to 8,639.72. The index is now well above its 14-day moving
average of around 8,555 and is on track to snap a nine-week
losing streak on Friday.
Increased demand for sectors that have recently been out of
favor, as investors have scrambled to cut their exposure to
riskier assets, signaled risk aversion may be easing.
"People may just be starting to think it's okay to be long
again," said Hisao Matsuura, equity strategist at Nomura. "When
these sectors rose last year they preceded a recovery."
The securities sector rose 3.9 percent, insurance
gained 2.7 percent and mining climbed 3.1
percent.
Fears of a euro zone collapse abated slightly after the
European Central Bank on Wednesday increased pressure on
European leaders to resolve the region's debt crisis and hinted
that action could be taken if there is further market turmoil,
although it stood pat on its main interest rate of 1 percent.
"Sentiment has largely improved because they seemed to say
that the market has underestimated the political will of
European leaders and that we can expect more," said Masayuki
Doshida, a senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
Risk appetite was also given a lift after a senior U.S.
Federal Reserve official said the Fed should ease more to
stimulate the domestic economy and tackle the escalating
problems in Europe, ahead of Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony
before Congress later on Thursday.
Chipmakers were among those boosted by an overnight rally in
U.S. stocks. A gain of 3.4 percent on the PHLX semiconductor
index helped to push up Toshiba Corp, Tokyo
Electron Ltd and Advantest Corp between 1.9
and 2.4 percent.
Exporters were granted a breather by the weakening yen on
talk of an economic stimulus, as the dollar crept back past 79
yen and the euro neared the 100 yen mark.
Major auto makers Honda Motor Co Ltd, Toyota Motor
Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd climbed between 2
and 3 percent, slightly outperforming the market.
Olympus Corp trimmed gains after rising as much as
3.1 percent, closing just 0.6 percent up after Panasonic Corp
denied a Kyodo news agency report that it would invest
in the medical equipment maker, which is struggling to recover
from an accounting scandal.
REBOUND OR RECOVERY?
Despite the gains, investors remained cautious, aware that
the rebound will lack conviction unless euro zone leaders take
concrete steps to resolve the euro zone debt crisis and prop up
the region's struggling banks.
"There are a lot of people who are underinvested or who have
been playing it safe...(they're) afraid of being left behind if
(European leaders) really do come up with something," said a
trader at a foreign hedge fund.
The broader Topix index put on 1.7 percent to 730.75,
building on its recovery from the 28-year low it hit on Monday.
Volume on the main board was moderate, with 1.75 billion shares
changing hands, a whisker below its average for the past four
sessions.
Market participants said the gains were largely driven by
short-covering, as well as a flurry in trading before the
expiration of a slew of stock options on Friday, known as an
"options SQ" in Japan, which commonly leads to a spike in
volumes.
"Investors are eyeing strike prices between 8,500 and 8,750
for Friday's close, so it could end up at 8,650 by then," said
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research
at SMBC Friend Securities.
The Nikkei is now up 2.4 percent on the week. If it manages
to hold onto its gains by the close on Friday it will snap a
nine-week losing streak which has been fueled by fears about
sputtering growth in Europe, the United States and China and the
escalating euro zone crisis.