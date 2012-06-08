Nikkei drops on options settlement; China stimulus limits losses

TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average opened down on Friday, hurt by the monthly settlement of futures and options, though losses were limited by China's efforts to boost growth and assurances the U.S. Federal Reserve will act if the euro zone debt crisis escalates. The Nikkei slipped 0.5 percent to 8,593.91, while the broader Topix index was down 0.4 percent at 727.78.