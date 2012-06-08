版本:
2012年 6月 8日 星期五

Nikkei drops on options settlement; China stimulus limits losses

TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened down on Friday, hurt by the monthly settlement of futures
and options, though losses were limited by China's efforts to
boost growth and assurances the U.S. Federal Reserve will act if
the euro zone debt crisis escalates.	
    The Nikkei slipped 0.5 percent to 8,593.91, while the
broader Topix index was down 0.4 percent at 727.78.

