版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 08:04 BJT

Nikkei rises on EU aid for Spain banks

TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
steeply at Monday's open after euro zone finance ministers
agreed on loans to Spain to help its battered banks, easing
fears Europe's financial crisis would escalate.	
    The Nikkei gained 1.7 percent to 8,605.88, while the
broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent to 728.54.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐