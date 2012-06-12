版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 08:06 BJT

Nikkei falls 1.7 pct after short-lived Spain rally

TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened down 1.7 percent on Tuesday after a brief rally greeting
news of a Spanish bank bailout sputtered out in world markets
overnight, the deal failing to overcome nervousness about the
future of the euro zone.	
    As well as the Nikkei, the broader Topix index
 shed 1.5 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐