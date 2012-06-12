Nikkei sags after short-lived Spain rally

* Broad sell-off across sectors, few outstanding stocks
* Investors retreat to defensives
* Consumption tax debate may rattle investors
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
more than 1 percent on Tuesday, giving back more than half of
its rally on Monday, as a bailout of Spanish banks failed to
overcome worries about the future of the euro zone.
The Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 8,514.76 points by midday,
after gaining 2 percent in the previous session on initial
optimism over a euro zone agreement to loan Spain $125 billion
to recapitalise its troubled lenders.
"Yesterday the market rallied on Spain ... today it's
retreating because people are unsure about the details of the
loan," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities.
Stocks that were popular on Monday erased their gains, with
Panasonic Corp slipping 3.5 percent, heavily traded
Canon Inc dipping 0.8 percent, and Mazda Motor Corp
down 2 percent.
" Monday was just a quick rebound driven by day traders who
saw the Dow went up on Friday and so went out to buy on Monday,"
said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and
research at SMBC Friend Securities.
"But trading volumes didn't increase, it was just a quick
spree."
Investors retreated to defensive stocks such as Japan
Tobacco Inc, which was the only company in the Topix
core 30 in positive territory with a 1 percent gain.
Amidst a broad sell-off, the top gainer on the main board
was Nissei Build Kogyo Co, rising 13.4 percent after
the prefab house builder said it would buy back up to 6 percent
of its outstanding shares, or 500 million yen worth, from June
12 through August 31.
Gree Inc, the operator of a social gaming site and
one of the most shorted stocks on the Japanese market, gained 7
percent as the heaviest traded stock on the main board.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.4 percent to
719.98 in low volume, a whisker ahead of its 14-day moving
average at 718.96.
The market was likely to tread within a narrow range through
at least Wednesday ahead of the Greek election at the weekend,
with little incentive for aggressive selling, according to
market players.
"On a technical level the average price-to-book ratio of
Nikkei companies is about 0.8, so after a sell-off the market
will probably steady," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Although fears of contagion from Spain's struggling banking
sector were temporarily soothed on Monday, concerns remain about
the fate of the euro zone ahead of the Greek election, while
investors are pinning their hopes on a G20 meeting on June
18-19.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday he wanted to
reach a consensus on a consumption tax hike before he left for
the G20 meeting on June 16. Noda hinted he would call a snap
lower house election if the tax bill does not pass the Diet.
"The discussion of whether it will pass or not won't have
that much impact on the market, but in the long-term increasing
consumption tax is obviously a huge plus for Japan to improve
its fiscal health," said Tabei of Kazaka Securities.
" In the short-term it will boost the retail sector as
consumers make big purchases before the law comes in, but once
it does retail will suffer the most."
The Nikkei managed to snap nine straight weeks of losses
last week, its worst run in 20 years, after the broader Topix
hit a 28-year low.
The index has fallen 17 percent from its one-year high of
10,255.15 on March 27, on fears of a deepening euro zone debt
crisis and slowing growth in the U.S. and China.