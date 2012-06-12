版本:
2012年 6月 12日

Nikkei falls as euro zone doubts outweigh Spain relief

By Sophie Knight	
    TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday, taking back half of Monday's gains, as a promised
bailout of Spanish banks left investors unconvinced that
contagion from the deepening euro zone debt crisis could be
contained. 	
    The Nikkei ended 1 percent lower at 8,536.72 points, while
the broader Topix index shed 0.8 percent to 724.37.

