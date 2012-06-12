Nikkei to trade narrowly as Europe unease persists

TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to move within a tight range on Wednesday as investors remain concerned about Spain's struggle to finance its own debt, though sentiment could get a boost from overnight gains on Wall Street. Spanish bond yields hit a euro-era high on worries about the effectiveness of a bailout agreed over the weekend for Spain's banks. They later eased off these highs, helping U.S. stocks stage a comeback rally and rise more than 1 percent. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,500 and 8,600 on Wednesday, after closing down 1 percent at 8,536.72 on Tuesday on doubts about the details of the Spanish bailout. "There's not many domestic factors driving the Japanese market at the moment so we're just swinging up and down in the same territory," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex. "That's why we're likely to see the Nikkei rise on the tails of U.S. gains today, although Chicago futures could have been a bit higher." Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,565, up 0.4 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,530. Investors are unwilling to make major changes to their positions ahead of weekend Greek elections that could result in Greece exiting the euro zone, as well as a G20 meeting next week that many hope could produce a coordinated response to economic turmoil in Europe. On June 4, the Nikkei hit a six-month low and the broader Topix sank to a 28-year low due to concern about the fate of the euro zone, as well as worries about an economic slowdown in the U.S. and China. The Nikkei recovered to eke out a weekly gain and snap a nine-week losing streak on Friday, its worst run in 20 years. Market players hope the Bank of Japan will expand its easing programme at a policy meeting that ends on Friday. The BOJ bought 26.3 billion yen worth of exchange-traded funds on Tuesday to support the market. > Wall Street bounces on cue from Spanish yields > Euro rises, but gains seen fleeting > Bonds extend losses ahead of long-dated auctions > Gold rises on physical demand, euro uncertainty > Brent slips, US crude edges up on spread trade STOCKS TO WATCH -KAWASAKI KISEN Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd is likely to achieve a pretax profit in the current financial year of more than 1 billion yen, snapping a string of pretax losses since its launch in 2007, the Nikkei business daily reported.