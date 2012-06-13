版本:
Nikkei opens higher but Europe unease persists

TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened slightly higher on Wednesday as sentiment was boosted
from overnight gains on Wall Street, but investors remain
concerned about Spain's struggle to finance its own debt.	
    The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 9,570.11 while the
broader Topix index inched up 0.2 percent to 725.48.

