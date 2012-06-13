Nikkei opens higher but Europe unease persists

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific begins epidural instrument clinical rollout in MENA regions
* Milestone Scientific Inc provides update regarding distribution and product platform strategy for epidural instrument
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average opened slightly higher on Wednesday as sentiment was boosted from overnight gains on Wall Street, but investors remain concerned about Spain's struggle to finance its own debt. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 9,570.11 while the broader Topix index inched up 0.2 percent to 725.48.
* Milestone Scientific Inc provides update regarding distribution and product platform strategy for epidural instrument
* Chico's FAS Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Chico's FAS Inc. declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share